ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21.

The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot.

You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to make an appointment.