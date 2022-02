COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Medical Center will host a blood drive on Thursday, February 17.

Blood Drive 2022 will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) motorcoach at the Copiah County Medical Center at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.