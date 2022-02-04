BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-day blood drive will be held in Bryam.

On Friday, February 4, a blood drive will be held for Zane Frazier from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DSC Truck Driving School in Jackson. Zane is the son of the pastor of Lakeshore Church in Byram, and he was injured in an accident in January.

On Saturday, February 5, a blood drive will be held for Ashley Goodson at Crossroads of Life Church in Byram from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The 24-year-old veterinary tech at Byram Animal Hospital was recently diagnosed with cancer.