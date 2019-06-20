Bloomberg American Health Initiative of Johns Hopkins University visits Mississippi Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Over a two-day period, members of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative of Johns Hopkins University visited Mississippi in order to offer training for public health professionals looking to make a difference in their communities.

The representatives visited Tupelo, Cleveland, Hattiesburg, and Jackson to encourage people to apply for fully-funded fellowships for the Johns Hopkins University Masters of Public Health degree program.

People would be able to choose from different areas of focus including: addiction and overdose; adolescent health; environmental challenges; obesity and the food system; and violence.

Fellowship applicants must be employed and apply in partnership with the organizations for which they work. If selected, candidates would receive a $10,000 stipend and cost of tuition to complete their Master's degree.

The program can be completed either on campus in Maryland or through distance learning. To apply, candidates must work with their employing organization for at least a year after graduation. Applications open in August and the term starts in June 2020.

The representatives from John Hopkins University visited on behalf of the Commission on Children's Justice Family First Initiative.