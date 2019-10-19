Blue Cross Blue Shield holds BabyPalooza Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Expecting mothers, new mothers and fathers joined together to learn everything there is to know about babies at The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

The Babypalooza offered free pre and postnatal health seminars, baby and maternal boutiques, and educational tools to decrease infant mortality in the state.

One major condition organizers wanted to bring awareness to was the Sudden infant death syndrome, also known as SIDS. This is an unexplained death experienced normally during sleep of infants less than a year old.

Executive Director Cecilia Pearson, said “We teach moms things like, we don’t put other things in the crib with the baby. Even blankets, because babies can’t really lift up or turn… and so if their face is in a blanket or teddy bear, a lot of times they’re not able to raise away from it.”

The event ended with prize giveaways and for those who were not able to participate, Babypalooza offers 24/7 online services free of charge.