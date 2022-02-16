JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blues Marathon returns to the capital city this weekend.

Runners from around the world will be racing through the city of Jackson while enjoying live music from local artist.

Visit Jackson predicts the event will have a substantial economic impact for the city’s tourism. Hundreds of volunteers and spectators are expected to attend the event.

“We just want to remind the community to come out and support the runners. You have 1,500 runners in your city, I mean who doesn’t need that push when they’re going that extra mile and there’s going to be live music, food and just a good time,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore.

Runners from every state and six countries are expected to participate in this year’s marathon.