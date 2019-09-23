Blues music’s most famous ‘woman’ sells for $280,000

According to the Leake County Sheriff's Department, a baby was shot during an argument between two men on Saturday.

Authorities say they have only been able to obtain an interview from one of the two men involved in the incident. That interview indicated the men were arguing outside a home on Waggoner Road. One man went inside his house and returned with a .12 gauge shotgun. He told deputies he shot into the car where he thought his intended victim was located. Instead, the slug hit a one-year-old child sitting in his car seat. The bullet went through the baby's hip and came out the other side of his leg.