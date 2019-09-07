Blues singer Pat Brown, 69, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Well-known Blues singer, Patricia “Pat” Brown, passed away Thursday in Jackson.

The Meridian native, 69, started her singing career while attending Harrison Junior College, where she joined a group called The Dynamics which later changed to The Commodores.

Her first album “Equal Opportunity” gained a lot of attention due to her unique tone and vocal range. Brown received her inspiration from artists like Aretha Franklin and Ann Pebbles.

Brown will lie in state Wednesday in Jackson at Peoples Funeral Home between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and funeral services will be held Thursday at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Meridian at 11 a.m.

She would have celebrated her 70th birthday, September 14.