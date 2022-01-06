Board approves $4.3M demolition of historic Sun-N-Sand

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 5, the Mississippi Public Procurement Review Board approved a $4.375 million contract to demolish the Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel in Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported the state acquired the property in 2019. It intended to demolish the property for use as a parking lot for state employees.

In January 2020, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) designated the Sun-n-Sand as a Mississippi Historic Landmark but approved the demolition of the structure.

The state will preserve the hotel’s iconic sign and ballroom as part of the contract.