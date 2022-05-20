KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen extended the suspension of a police officer who was involved in an incident at a park on Friday, May 13.

Officer Braxton Goza responded to a noise report at Jason Niles Neighborhood Park. Goza is accused of turning his body cameras off, pointing the red light of his taser at teens and yelling at them.

He was suspended for three days without pay for a policy violation.

Breezy News reported the board held a special meeting on Thursday, May 19 to review the incident. Aldermen chose to extend Goza’s suspension by two days, for a total of five days.

Additionally, he will be required to take de-escalation training, have an evaluation every 30 days for three months, take policy training, have his body camera videos randomly viewed and be placed on probation for six months.