JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next step for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District is the establishment of a board to oversee the funds for the district.

The Northside Sun reported business leader Warren Speed will chair the board and will be responsible for asking leaders in the district to volunteer to serve.

LeFleur East Foundation Board of Directors Chair Clay Hayes Jr. said the board will have between eight and 15 members and could be established by the beginning of 2023.

Property owners voted 62% in favor of creating the new district in August. Business property owners will pay an additional seven cents per square foot of property for projects like beautification and extra security.