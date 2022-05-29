LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors was presented with maps of new district lines by a Butler Snow representative.

The Daily Leader reported the board made the decision to rearrange district maps according to the census. Preliminary recommendations were adopted in February.

During a recent meeting, the board was presented with new potential maps for district lines and justice court/constable lines. The board’s goal of redistricting is to even out the voting population across districts.

According to the newspaper, the county is currently out of deviation by 19.7%. Ideal deviation should be under 10% total variance. New district lines would bring the county to a 7.13% variance.