VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance to establish the Vicksburg Garden District.

The Vicksburg Post reported the district is bounded on the south by Speed Street, east by Washington Street, west by Pearl Street and north by the KCS railroad tracks, including the 2100-2400 blocks of Oak Street.

The ordinance states the area is historically significant as it’s home to six residences listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The purpose of the district is to preserve and protect the historic area.

According to the newspaper, a seven-member committee will advise the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on ideas that will foster development in the district.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said, “Every neighborhood needs to take pride and investment in his own community. This way, we can beautify our city, and we can do some things.”