Board votes to lower water levels at Rez

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday (11/21/19) morning, Pearl River Water Supply board members vote to lower the water levels at the Rez.

The meeting started at 9:30 am, giving community members the chance to express their opinions on whether or not to lower water levels.

After hearing everyone’s opinion, the votes were cast.

Community members are being allowed to express their thoughts on water levels possibly being lowered at the Rez. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/KcnqCdKitD — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 21, 2019

The board passed a motion, amending the recommendation of 293.3 feet to 295 feet.

The board then voted to lower the water level to 295 feet.

