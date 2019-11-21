Board votes to lower water levels at Rez

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday (11/21/19) morning, Pearl River Water Supply board members vote to lower the water levels at the Rez.
The meeting started at 9:30 am, giving community members the chance to express their opinions on whether or not to lower water levels.
After hearing everyone’s opinion, the votes were cast.
The board passed a motion, amending the recommendation of 293.3 feet to 295 feet.
The board then voted to lower the water level to 295 feet.
12’s Lanaya Lewis will have more on this story.