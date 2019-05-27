Local News

Boating, fishing, food, family, sunshine: Memorial Day couldn't be better at the Reservoir

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:41 PM CDT

Boating, fishing, food, family, sunshine: Memorial Day couldn't be better at the Reservoir

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - It was a perfect day to get out and hit the water and that's exactly what tons of families did at the reservoir for Memorial Day.

People boated, fished, ate and got plenty of sunshine; traveling from all over to get to the water for their three-day weekend.

Ryan Cliett of Brandon was making memories for his children, saying “They're going to definitely remember this, playing on the tubes..."

There was also no shortage of dogs on boats! A lot of families brought them along to join in the fun this year.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center