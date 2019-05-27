Boating, fishing, food, family, sunshine: Memorial Day couldn't be better at the Reservoir Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - It was a perfect day to get out and hit the water and that's exactly what tons of families did at the reservoir for Memorial Day.

People boated, fished, ate and got plenty of sunshine; traveling from all over to get to the water for their three-day weekend.

Ryan Cliett of Brandon was making memories for his children, saying “They're going to definitely remember this, playing on the tubes..."

There was also no shortage of dogs on boats! A lot of families brought them along to join in the fun this year.