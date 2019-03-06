Body discovered on Hubb Road Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

HINDS, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson police say they know the identity of the person found in Hinds County Wednesday afternoon and the person is linked to an open investigation in the city.

Right now they are not releasing the identity.

A spokesperson for the department says there were signs of trauma and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

WJTV 12's Marcus James talked with neighbors in the area. Michael Green says nothing like this has happened in the twenty years he's lived in the area.

The body was found behind the house next door to Green's in a wooded area.

Green says he will be installing security cameras around his own home.

Authorities say they have reason to believe the body may be that of Dewan Fortner, he has been missing since Feb. 25.

Jackson Police Department is investigating after the of a body male was found in the Bolton area of Hinds Co.

Recently obtained info, related to a current open case, lead investigators to a wooded area just behind a vacant residence on Hubbs Rd.

Hinds County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body on Hubb Road just north of Clinton.

Sheriff Victor Mason and his department are on the scene.

WJTV 12 will bring you more information as details become available.