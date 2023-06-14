JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A body was discovered after Jackson firefighters responded to an apartment fire.

The fire happened at Sunset Plaza Apartments on Sunset Drive on Wednesday, June 14. According to witnesses, the fire started on the first floor around 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene told WJTV 12 News that a body was removed from the scene.

According to Jackson police, the victim was a 41-year-old man. He has not been identified. Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the victim appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).