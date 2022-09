JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the street.

Employees told police they last saw the man when they brought him lunch just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27.