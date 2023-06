JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday, June 29.

Captain Marco Johnson said a man’s body was found on Alta Woods Boulevard behind an abandoned property. The man has not been identified.

According to Johnson, the cause and manner of the man’s death are pending further investigation by the Hinds County coroner.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.