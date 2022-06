NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street on Sunday, June 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was identified as Doretha Fitzgerald, 63.

Police arrived at DeMarco Square apartments just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said it’s unclear how Fitzgerald died.

The case is still under investigation.