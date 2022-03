JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found in Battlefield Park on Wednesday, March 9.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s. They said he may have been in the park since Tuesday night.

The State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Hinds County coroner’s preliminary investigation at the scene points to possible trauma to the body.