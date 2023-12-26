CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says his department has no leads so far as they investigate the shooting death of a Canton man.

Officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday about a body lying in the brush, off Jewel Williams and East Dinkins Streets. The victim was identified as Levor Taylor, 34, of Canton.

Taylor had a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest. There are no leads, suspects or motive information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).