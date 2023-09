BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.

The Daily Leader reported they responded to the scene on Monday, September 25 after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in the vehicle.

The vehicle was an SUV bearing a Simpson County tag.

Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris said the unidentified man may have died from a heart attack. His official cause of death has not been released.