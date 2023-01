JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire.

The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022.

Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Levy.