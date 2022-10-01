LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek.

Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30.

According to investigators, they received a call about a vehicle upside down and submerged in water. They were able to locate the vehicle and the man’s body inside it. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been submerged for several days.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson said it appears the vehicle ran off the road and ended up in the creek.

The body was taken to the State Crime Lab in order to be identified.