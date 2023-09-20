JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the body that was found in Richland Creek on Tuesday, September 19.

Officer Sam Brown said the body of 29-year-old Dan Belton was discovered when officers canvassed the area near Old Highway 49 east. The victim’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Brown, Belton had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and information about this incident. Anyone with information can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).