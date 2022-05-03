Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The body was found at an abandoned home on Baker Street. According to the Hinds County coroner, a preliminary investigation showed the victim died from multiple stab wounds.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the investigation led detectives to Ohio Street and California Avenue, where 29-year-old Reshawn Jones was arrested. Hearn said Jones confessed to stabbing the victim, who has not been identified.

Neighbors in the area said they were surprised that a body was discovered inside a home.

“I passed by this house yesterday and picked up trash. I had no idea there was a body inside, but the violence here is ridiculous, and we need to get a hold to it,” said Gertrude Blanche, a neighbor.