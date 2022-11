JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a home after a fire.

The fire happened at a home on Westhaven Drive in Jackson just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6.

According to Jackson firefighters, crews discovered the body in the living room area of the home. The victim has not been identified as of Monday, November 7.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.