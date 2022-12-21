UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death.

The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday, December 21.

A WJTV 12 News photographer was on his way to an assignment when he noticed the body was on the side of Castle Hill Drive. He stopped and called police about the incident.

Police have not identified the person at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.