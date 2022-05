JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The identity of the body found on Jackson-Raymond Road has been released.

Investigators said Isaiah Roderick Evans, 18, of Ridgeland, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, May 2. His body was found on Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road.

The case is being considered a homicide investigation. Anyone with information about Evans’ death can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.