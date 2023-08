A body was found in Jackson on Monday, August 21. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A body was found in Jackson on Monday, August 21.

The body was located on Jefferson Street. The person has not been identified.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.