JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Robinson Street.

Captain Julian Lonie said officers responded to a call about a shooting on Robinson Street at Inge Street around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13.

When officers arrived, Lonie said they found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Donald Mitchell.

Police said Mitchell was found laying outside the passenger side of a red Ford Edge.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).