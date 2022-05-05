JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, police said there is no motive or a suspect.

Hearn said officers are investigating to see if the body could be connected to other bodies that have recently been found in the city and county.