YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, a body was discovered overnight off of Jackson Avenue in Yazoo City.

The victim died after being shot multiple times, according to the Yazoo County coroner.

The person has not been identified yet because the family has not been notified.

So far, there no words on a suspect.

12 News is waiting for more information and will update this story as new details unfold.