Body found under bridge identified

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A body found under a bridge on Owens Road on Friday has been identified as thirty-four-year-old Robert Williams.

His body was spotted around noon.

According to family, Williams came to town in mid-February to visit friends. He was reported missing on February 17. His car was discovered shortly afterward.

A family member spoke with WJTV, they are hoping surveillance video from the area near Raymond High might provide some leads in the case.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s office is investigating the case.

