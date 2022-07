JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning.

The body was found in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive near McDowell Road. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jesse Ragsdale, had been shot multiple times.

There’s no suspect or motive at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).