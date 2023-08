JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County coroner said a body was found in Jackson Tuesday morning.

The body, initially thought to have been a hit-and-run victim, was located on Forest Avenue and Hilda Drive.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said once the man’s body was examined at the morgue, she discovered gunshot wounds.

The man did not have an identification on him. His fingerprints were submitted to the State Crime Lab in an attempt to identify him.