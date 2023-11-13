HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of Dexter Wade said her son’s body was exhumed hours before she was initially told his body would be exhumed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told WJTV 12 News that Wade’s body was supposed to be exhumed at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13. However, Crump said Wade’s body was exhumed at 8:00 a.m. on Monday before the family arrived.

Crump said the 37-year-old left his mother’s house on March 5, 2023, and did not return home. His mother, Bettersten Wade, said she reported him missing on March 14 and did not know that he was deceased until August 24.

They said Wade had been hit by a Jackson police cruiser in March and later buried in a pauper’s field in Hinds County.

According to Crump, an investigator from the coroner’s office identified Dexter using fingerprints and reportedly turned it over to Jackson police to do the proper death notification on March 9. However, Wade said she did not receive any answers from authorities until August.

Crump said Campaign Zero will assist the family with autopsy costs. Funeral plans will be announced in the coming days.