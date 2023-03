JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Jackson.

Officers found the body of the unidentified teen on Agape Drive on Wednesday, March 15.

Jackson police said the suspects where in a vehicle when the teen was shot.

Anyone with information about the death of the 15-year-old can contact the JPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).