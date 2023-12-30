JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found deceased.

Officer Sam Brown said Arthur Woods, Jr., was found deceased on Monument Street near Capitol Street. He said a citizen reported a vehicle was in a creek with a man inside.

When officers arrived at the location, they recovered Woods’ body from the creek.

Arthur Woods, Jr. (Courtesy: JPD)

Woods was reported missing after he was last seen on December 22, 2023. Police said he was last seen in the 1700 block of Capitol Street.

Police did not provide any further information.