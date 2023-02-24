CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – The body of a missing Leake County man was found by members of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) on Friday, February 24.

Breezy News reported Carthage Police Chief Billy McMillan identified the body as Terrance Clemons.

Clemons was last seen on Thursday, February 16 after police pulled over vehicle near a gas station on Highway 35 for a possible shoplifting.

Investigators said Clemons was a passenger in the vehicle and ran away from the traffic stop. Family members reported Clemons missing on Friday, February 17.

His body was found in Town Creek. Chief McMillan said an autopsy will be performed to determine Clemons’ cause of death.