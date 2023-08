RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The body of a missing Lexington woman was located in Flowood on Monday, August 14.

Leaders with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said a City of Flowood employee located a body near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 around 11:00 a.m.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the body was confirmed to be that of Taminique Trixy Keys. She was reported missing on Wednesday, August 9.

Authorities have not said how Keys died.