FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The body of a missing Pearl River swimmer has been located.

Flowood police said the body was located on Saturday, May 20.

Authorities received a call on Thursday, May 18 about three swimmers who entered the river. Two of the three swimmers were able to make it out of the Pearl River, but the swift current made it difficult for them. One swimmer disappeared.

Officials said there have been a few issues that hindered the search, including debris in the water and the swift current.