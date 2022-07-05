MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m.

Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July 4 after they received a call that a person may have drowned.

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) suspended the search Monday night.

Breeland said the body has not been identified pending next-of-kin notification.