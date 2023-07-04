JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced a Bogue Chitto man pled guilty to shooting at a police officer.

In 2022, Shane Alexander Bell Jr., 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury for using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On March 17, 2020, in the Bogue Chitto community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, prosecutors said Bell assaulted a law enforcement officer by firing a handgun at him, damaging the officer’s home. The officer was not injured during the incident.

A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Bell faces a penalty of not less than ten years in prison.

The Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and ATF investigated the case.