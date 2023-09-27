JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at a law enforcement officer.

According to court documents, Shane Alexander Bell, Jr., 27, fired a handgun at an officer with the Choctaw Police Department on March 17, 2020.

The incident happened at the officer’s home in the Bogue Chitto Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation. The officer was not injured.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.