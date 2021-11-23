Boil water advisory issued for 90 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced 90 customers have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. The notice affects the following areas:

[5600-5899] Turner Street

[1500-1799] Reddix Street

[1500-1799] Dewey Street

[1500-1724] Truman Street

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming it.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.