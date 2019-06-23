Boil water advisory issued for Eastover Drive, Village Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - About 200 customers have lost water pressure, so the City of Jackson has issued a boil water advisory for the following neighborhoods:

-1900-2299 Eastover Drive

-Redbud Road

-Sleepy Hollow Drive

-Twin Lakes Circle

-Greenbriar Drive

-Pebble Lane

-4500-4699 Village Drive

The city says this doesn't mean your water is unsafe, but you are advised to boil your water before you use it for cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, and brushing your teeth.

The city says you will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.