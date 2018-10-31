Boil water alert for the City of Brandon
Local officials have issued a precautionary Boil Water Alert
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - Local officials have issued a precautionary Boil Water Alert for customers who get their drinking water from the CITY OF BRANDON located in RANKIN COUNTY, MS.
Charles Smith, spokesperson for the water system, stated this precautionary action was necessary because the system lost pressure due to an emergency water leak caused by a fiber optic contractor.
This affects approximately 55 City of Brandon customers along Meadowlane, Bellewood Drive, Bulldog Circle & addresses 101, 103, 105, 107, & 109 Trickhambridge Road.
