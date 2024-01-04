JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 110 Jackson customers.

According to JXN Water officials, the notice was issued as the result of repair work performed on the water system.

The notice affects the following customers who are served by the City of Jackson water supply:

[2898-3002] Timber Falls Parkway

[2156-2187] Colt Crossing

[2103-2162] Stable Lane

[2110-2132] Wandering Way

[2011-2161] Gaites Lane

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.